AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks was a recent guest on Rasslin With Brand Walker to discuss a number of different topics, including how his neck is feeling, and what his goals are for 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the only injury he has ever sustained was his recent neck injury in AEW:

“The only injury I ever had in my entire career was that neck injury. Yeah, I went and took calcium pills. [laughs] And not wrestling. I’m just built different, actually, I really am. There’s not like, I think I’m from a different part of the planet. Probably from Russia. That’s where a lot of the super athletes are built.”

Says that every year is his year:

“I’m not one of those people that say, ‘Oh 2022 is my year.’ I never said 2021 is my year. Every year is my year that I’m alive. And next year will be no different. So I suspect because I’m in control of my own fate here, that I’m actually gonna rise to the top and I’m actually bigger than wrestling itself.”

On Dante Martin:

“There is none. He defies the laws of gravity. It’s very weird. I’ve never seen someone have so much hops. Where does it come from? Like ligaments have to be, my ligaments are shredded [if I did that].”

