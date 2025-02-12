Just 24 hours after securing his release from AEW, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of WWE NXT.

While Starks was not identified by name during the broadcast, it remains to be seen whether this was a deliberate move to generate intrigue or an indication that he may be receiving a new WWE ring name.

Starks has long been familiar to WWE management, having been spotted backstage at multiple events alongside Cody Rhodes in recent years. His close ties with Rhodes, especially following Cody’s WWE return, have fueled speculation about his move.

According to reports, Starks did not arrive at the WWE Performance Center until shortly before NXT went live, highlighting how last-minute the decision was—especially given that he was under contract with AEW less than 24 hours prior. Wrestle Votes noted that while Starks’ WWE jump wasn’t surprising, “the speed of it was.”

All indications point to Starks making an appearance at WWE NXT Vengeance Day this Saturday. Further adding to the speculation, Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling issued the following statement regarding his previously scheduled independent appearance on the same day as

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia’s premier star-studded, action-packed, family-friendly independent professional wrestling that TCW Live has to offer! We will see you at the matches!”

