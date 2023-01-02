In June 2020, Ricky Starks made his debut for AEW by accepting Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for the TNT Championship. Before that, Starks had a deal with Billy Corgan’s NWA and even held the TV Title for the promotion.

Starks talked about leaving the NWA during a recent appearance on “Casual Conversations With The Classic.”

“I left NWA. There was an option to renew the contract … and I said, ‘Nah, I’m good,'” Starks said. “The reason I did that is because I’m the type of person that, if I think I’ve got the most out of something, and there’s a ceiling that I’m about to hit, I just will take a gamble on myself, and I’ll just bounce.”

Starks revealed that he was not under contract anywhere when he received the message from AEW to come in for the open challenge against Rhodes.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc