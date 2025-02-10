Malakai Black isn’t the only star removed from AEW’s roster page in the company’s latest website update at AllEliteWrestling.com.

Ricky Starks has been removed from AEW’s official roster page, a move that often indicates a departure from the company.

Multiple sources are currently working to confirm Starks’ contractual status with AEW.

Starks, who signed with AEW in 2020, has not been utilized in recent months and previously stated publicly that he was unsure of the reason. This led to very public issues between the two sides, with many questioning why Starks was not being used when he is injury-free and working matches outside of AEW.

Recently, he has been active on the independent circuit, making appearances for House of Glory and Defy Wrestling. Most notably, this past weekend on February 8, Ricky Starks won the DEFY Championship with a victory over KENTA.

Starks’ most recent post on X, one day after winning the DEFY Championship, was the following:

