Ricky Starks has had enough.

The rising star and former FTW champion took to Twitter to comment on the latest backstage controversy happening in AEW, this time between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara. You can read about that here.

The Absolute One’s now deleted tweet read, “Man, can my co workers just shut the fuck up for a minute?”

Th Andrade and Guevara beef comes at the tail end of the drama stemming from the ALL OUT altercation between CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel, an incident that is still being investigated while the aforementioned top stars remain out of action due to suspensions.

In a separate deleted tweet…Starks jokes that AEW should bring in Hunico, formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE, to straighten everything out.

You can seen screenshots of these tweets below.