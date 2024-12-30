Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s DEFY ‘Blueprint’ event.

Following a match where KENTA successfully defended the DEFY World Championship against Schaff, Starks made a surprise appearance and confronted KENTA. The segment came to an end when KENTA raised the title and walked off.

Starks previously worked the ‘DEFY LOUD’ event in July of 2018.

Ricky Starks returns to @defyNW and goes face to face with KENTA! #DefyBlueprint pic.twitter.com/8bIotYW9nJ — caleblikesbaseball (@ILikeBa10088819) December 30, 2024

Starks hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since the March 30th episode of AEW Collision.

Mike Santana says “never say never” in pro wrestling.

During a recent interview with Tim Hann Rivera, the TNA Impact wrestler was asked about the likes of Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and others crossing over to the WWE NXT brand and whether he could make a potential WWE debut. He said,

“You never say never in pro wrestling, never. But, like I said the right opportunity needs to present itself. Timing is everything. As of right now, I’m loving what I’m doing with TNA. They’re allowing me to grow and do a lot of things and that’s where my mind is set right now.”

He continued, “But again, everyone’s ultimate goal is to go to WWE. That’s the top, right? We’ll see. We’ll see how life presents itself and how things go, man, but I never leave any door closed. That’s one thing that you always learn in life, in general, you don’t burn bridges, you don’t leave doors closed. I think it would be pretty cool.”