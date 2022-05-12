Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured Team Taz’s Ricky Starks defending the FTW championship against current reigning AEW tag champion Jungle Boy.

The match was a wild back and forth affair that the live crowd was heavily invested in, but Starks would pull off the victory and keep his reign with the FTW championship alive. Swerve Strickland did temporarily stop Starks from leaving the ring, but also was the reason Jungle Boy didn’t get the win. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

And he hits the pose! #FTW Champion @starkmanjones showing his athleticism in this championship match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gQfU4dX9Zj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

