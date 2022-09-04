AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke with The Ringer to hype up this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view event, where the former FTW champion will be taking on his old tag partner Powerhouse Hobbs from Team Taz following Hobbs’ betrayal of the Absolute One last month.

During the interview, Starks explained why he didn’t mind being the oddball of the Team Taz faction, as he thought his persona fit in well with the group’s more serious demeanor. Highlights can be found below.

Says he didn’t mind being the oddball of Team Taz:

“Obviously Cage had some TV experience with Lucha Underground and Impact, and at the time he was the more experienced one between me and him. With the addition of Hobbs, I think that was just a case of Hobbs’s attitude fit with the group. The only person that really was the oddball in that whole thing was me, and I think a lot of people from day one really didn’t see how I could mesh within that group, just based on who we had in there. So in my opinion, I think with the different types of personalities we had, it still worked out. And it was going to work out either way because I was adamant about it working out.”

How he doesn’t have a longterm plan and just lets things fall into place:

“I don’t have a six-month plan, a one-year plan, or a three-year plan. I’ve done that before and watched everything around me change. I’m going to keep doing the things I do right, and let the rest fall into place.”