During his recent interview with Inside the Ropes AEW star and FTW champion Ricky Starks spoke about his love of performing in front of live crowds as opposed to a more intimate setting. Hear what Starks had to say on the subject below.

Says he likes wrestling for intimate crowds but prefers a much larger arena:

I love it. I mentioned this earlier that I think I was meant to wrestle in large crowds. Not that I don’t mind the intimate setting of like the 50, a thousand or the 500, you know, things like that but I think having these people back is such a great thing. I knew that this day would come. I knew that we would have fans back.

How he gets goosebumps performing for large crowds:

It was a matter of having the patience for it because sometimes, you go out there and you wrestle in front of other wrestlers and it’s cold and it’s this and it’s that and you don’t always feel it, but that is what it is. It’s an interaction between people who love wrestling and people who want to give the people their money’s worth and that is what I’ve been since day one so, dude, I get goosebumps even just hearing the roar of a crowd before a show because it’s so cool.

