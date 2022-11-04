AEW has announced on Twitter that rising company star and former FTW champion Ricky Starks will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Rampage from Atlantic City, where the Starkman will be addressing the AEW fan-base.

TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from #Absolute Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) LIVE! Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow!

Get your tickets now https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY or watch LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/tKcVWBmhM0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the All-Atlantic Championship

-Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

-Special guest commentator Iron Mike Tyson

-Ricky Starks will address the AEW fan base