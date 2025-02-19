Ricky Starks has officially joined WWE’s NXT roster.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Starks declared his ambition to main event every NXT pay-per-view event and win the NXT Championship, calling himself the man in NXT.

Ethan Page interrupted, challenging Starks, and the two exchanged words before Page was attacked by Je’Von Evans. Wes Lee then approached Starks, offering to show him the ropes, but Starks responded aggressively, leading to a confrontation. Starks then signed his contract, revealing his new name, “Ricky Saints.”

Starks, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is clearly set to make a big impact in NXT.

No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) have called out TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) for a match on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

While the Hardys have not appeared on NXT TV as part of the WWE-TNA partnership, they were featured in a backstage segment with NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) during a recent set of TNA tapings.