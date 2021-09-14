Ricky Starks appeared on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate to talk about a wide range of topics including CM Punk. Here are the highlights:

How CM Punk has been helpful backstage:

“It’s been great,” Starks said of having Punk backstage. “I know that he’s a hard worker and backstage, he’s very mindful of everyone and their matches and making sure he talks to them and critiques them. He’s very approachable too. Having Punk back there is a big morale boost. A big morale boost.”

Possibly wrestling Punk:

“He called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I’m tied up with Brian Cage right now. I have to get through that before I move on top Punk and see what he’s about. If it keeps drawing attention, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it.”

