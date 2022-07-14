AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently sat-down with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on ex-WWE talent coming to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he has a chip on his shoulder seeing other stars come in from WWE:

“No, not at all. I don’t believe in having a chip on my shoulder because that makes me a whiny little bitch. But what I do believe in is, these people who come in and the attitude of a higher-than, and we are a less-than, you get what I’m saying? I think it should be noted that there’s a reason those people don’t work there anymore, and we should look at the facts of why.”

Why he and Hobbs are levels above the competition in AEW:

“So when they get in the ring, and they stand across the ring from me or Hobbs, we have proven to people, by contrast, exactly what they left or why they got kicked out or whatever happened. We have proven that me and Hobbs, the people who have been here through the pandemic, man, who came in around the same time, we proved exactly that me and Hobbs are better, if not levels, I mean levels, above these guys. I don’t care who you are. And you can put this in the headlines of the dirt sheets. I don’t give a shit who you are. You can’t come in here and act like you’re way better than me or Hobbs. It ain’t gonna happen, Jack. Not as long as I got breath in my lungs.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)