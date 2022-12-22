Ricky Starks thinks the chatter about the “four pillars” of AEW is funny.

The Absolute One spoke with Comicbook.com about this topic, where he discussed being considered the fifth pillar and how he believes he is at a level above that. However, Starks does think the pillars (Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, MJF) will be leading the company over the next few years, adding that Ethan Page and Daniel Garcia may also be taking the lead at some point. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being considered the fifth pillar of AEW, and how he believes he is in a league all on his own:

It’s very nice that some people actually think of me as a fifth pillar. But as I always say, I’d rather not be considered a pillar at all. I’m in a league of my own. The pillars talk is funny because if you ever realize it, it was manufactured. It was manufactured by Max. To me, it’s like a weird delusion of grandeur type thing that I don’t necessarily care for.

Who he sees leading the company in the future: