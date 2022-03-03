AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently spoke with Comicbook.com about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on fellow Team Taz member Hook, and his rise amongst the AEW ranks. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Hook’s rise in AEW:

Says he told Hook to wear a hood but Taz wanted him to show his face:

The same guy, there’s no difference I remember when he first started with us back in Jacksonville…A lot of people didn’t get him. A lot of people did not understand him or like couldn’t figure out what [he] was about. And I’ll never forget being like, “Hey if you wanna wear a hood on TV, you should do it. Just try it, just do it.” And his dad [Taz] was like, “No, he’s gotta show his face.” [I said] “No just let him do it. Let’s see what happens.

How proud they are of Hook’s rise in AEW: