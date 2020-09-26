Fightful recently spoke with Ricky Starks about a variety of topics. One thing that came up was Starks’ enjoyment for wrestling games, especially classic ones.

“Absolutely, but not like a hardcore thing. I had the No Mercy, all of the SmackDown games for the PlayStation and I played the Royal Rumble for Dreamcast. I loved wrestling games when I was younger. Every Christmas, that’s what I would look forward to, just staying up and playing all night. SmackDown: Just Bring It, no lie, I used to play from 12 AM to 8 AM, just playing that because we used to do presents at midnight. Brings back so many memories,” Starks said.

Starks also commented on the potential AEW game that has been discussed lately.

“That to me is the same feeling as to when I have an action figure. I think I have to see that before I can let any feeling kick in. I’ve seen people make Create-A-Wrestlers online for me and those are really cool in and of itself. To have an official game, an actual video game model, dude, just thinking about it. I don’t know. I have to see it first but I think it would be really cool regardless,” Starks said.

