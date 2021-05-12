It was revealed earlier today that AEW star Ricky Starks is dealing with a fractured neck, and will be out of action for three months, but will still be appearing on television in some capacity. He later took to Twitter and writes, “Overwhelmed. Feeling the love. I love wrestling.”

NWA star Aron Stevens (fka Damian Sandow in WWE) was also active on Twitter, where the current tag champion comments on fan criticism of AEW’s recent Blood and Gluts matchup. He writes, “I heard someone said the @AEW Blood and Guts match set the business back 30 years. #1. it was awesome. #2. Considering what some companies are putting out there, 30 years back would be a vast improvement.”