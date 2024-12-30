“Absolute” Ricky Starks is coming back in a big way outside of AEW.

The wrestling star has been announced as the challenger for the world championship against reigning title-holder KENTA at the upcoming DEFY: HUNDREDTH event in February.

Scheduled for February 7, 2025 in Seattle, WA., and streaming live via TrillerTV, DEFY: HUNDREDTH will celebrate the 8th anniversary of the promotion.

Check out the official announcement, which includes ticket information, via the post embedded below courtesy of the official DEFY Wrestling X account.