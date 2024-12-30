“Absolute” Ricky Starks is coming back in a big way outside of AEW.
The wrestling star has been announced as the challenger for the world championship against reigning title-holder KENTA at the upcoming DEFY: HUNDREDTH event in February.
Scheduled for February 7, 2025 in Seattle, WA., and streaming live via TrillerTV, DEFY: HUNDREDTH will celebrate the 8th anniversary of the promotion.
Check out the official announcement, which includes ticket information, via the post embedded below courtesy of the official DEFY Wrestling X account.
⚠️ ON SALE ALERT ⚠️
DEFY : HUNDREDTH
Come celebrate our 8th anniversary on February 7th at Washington Hall !
Kenta defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks !
Patreon pre sale today at 1pm
General on sale tomorrow at 10am
Tickets at https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/tIGwXvbCli
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 30, 2024