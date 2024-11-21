“Absolute” Ricky Starks is on the comeback trail.

On Wednesday, the long-awaited return of Ricky Starks was announced, but not for AEW.

For House of Glory.

HoG announced that the AEW star will be making his promotional debut at the HoG: Will Be Absolute 2025 special event.

The promotion released a video trailer teasing the HoG debut of Ricky Starks for the show named after his nickname scheduled for January 17 in Chicago, Illinois.

