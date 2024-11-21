“Absolute” Ricky Starks is on the comeback trail.
On Wednesday, the long-awaited return of Ricky Starks was announced, but not for AEW.
For House of Glory.
HoG announced that the AEW star will be making his promotional debut at the HoG: Will Be Absolute 2025 special event.
The promotion released a video trailer teasing the HoG debut of Ricky Starks for the show named after his nickname scheduled for January 17 in Chicago, Illinois.
Check out the special video announcement below.
C H I C A G O
BREAKING ‼️Friday, January 17th HOG #WillBeAbsolute as “Absolute” @starkmanjones makes his HOG debut, live in Chicago!!! Watch on #TrillerTV+
Tickets Available ⬇️ @FiteTV https://t.co/3iSBudIFsJ pic.twitter.com/QSiBZvDfzh
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 20, 2024