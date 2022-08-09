AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis Minnesota.
Former FTW champion Ricky Starks will go one-on-one with The Factory’s Aaron Solo. You can see the announcement and match graphic below.
Last week @QTMarshall made Ricky Starks an offer to join #theFactory that he immediately refused, now TOMORROW LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake, @starkmanjones will go 1-on-1 with his former longtime tag team partner @AaronSoloAEW @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/WBOPOaboOp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR QUAKE BY THE LAKE:
-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship
-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match
-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag
-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS championship
-FTR returns to action
-Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo