AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis Minnesota.

Former FTW champion Ricky Starks will go one-on-one with The Factory’s Aaron Solo. You can see the announcement and match graphic below.

Last week @QTMarshall made Ricky Starks an offer to join #theFactory that he immediately refused, now TOMORROW LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake, @starkmanjones will go 1-on-1 with his former longtime tag team partner @AaronSoloAEW @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/WBOPOaboOp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR QUAKE BY THE LAKE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship

-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match

-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag

-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS championship

-FTR returns to action

-Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo