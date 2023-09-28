AEW has announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Ricky Starks will battle Wheeler Yuta at this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.

SUNDAY#AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV@ClimateArena | Seattle, WA RICKY STARKS vs. WHEELER YUTA! It’s official! @starkmanjones continues his war with the #BlackpoolCombatClub when he takes on @WheelerYuta at WrestleDream LIVE on PPV! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/cSzllo7wom — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

AEW WrestleDream takes place from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The updated lineup is below.

• AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

• AEW TNT Championship (Two Out of Three Falls): Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin • AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

• ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

• ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

• Dream Match: Bryan Danielson vs Zach Sabre Jr.

• Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Adam Page

• Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

• Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay)

• The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK