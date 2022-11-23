AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently appeared on the Watching The Throne program to hype up this evening’s Dynamite, where the Absolute One will battle Ethan Page in the World Title Eliminator tournament finals.

During the interview, Starks discussed his love of controversial hip-hop icon Kanye West, and how his ultimate goal would be to use Kanye’s classic “Touch The Sky” track for an entrance theme. Check out why Starks loves the song so much below.

On wanting to use Touch The Sy:

My goal is to get the rights to play Touch The Sky at least once for one of my matches. That’s the goal. I’m putting it out there. I’m manifesting this happening. That’s what I want out of this whole thing. The day that I get that, I’m pretty much going to set Twitter on fire. That came from the fact that, I had to watch the music video again.

Recalls hearing the song in a movie and knowing instantly that it was stadium music:

I heard the song in a movie and I had never thought to think of it in that type of light. I ended up using it as my theme song and it kind of took off from there in terms, I’ll meet other Kanye West fans and I’ll tell them my entrance and they immediately start singing Touch The Sky. It’s real stadium music.

