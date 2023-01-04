Bray Wyatt competed in FCW after signing with WWE in 2009, just before the company changed its name to NXT. Before settling on Husky Harris, Wyatt performed under a few different ring names As a member of the Nexus, the star debuted on the main roster using this name before being returned to FCW.

Ricky Steamboat was serving as a coach for FCW as Wyatt was trying to settle in. In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Steamboat discussed Wyatt’s difficulties following his return.

“He could adapt. He got called up, and I don’t remember his first couple of characters, but the higher-ups didn’t the character, so they sent him back down. So he came up with the idea to be a different character, and he would be called back up to take a look, but they didn’t like it, so they sent him back down. Then I think it was around the third time when he did this Louisiana type swamp guy, Bray Wyatt, and that clicked.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda