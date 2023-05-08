WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat says he turned down an offer from AEW.

Steamboat made one brief appearance for AEW, on the August 17, 2022 House of The Dragon edition of Dynamite, as a guest timekeeper for Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia. The Dragon noted during a recent virtual signing for Captain’s Corner that AEW wanted him to come work as a road agent or producer, but he wasn’t interested in traveling for work again.

“Believe this or not, I was already asked to come on board [with AEW] in the capacity of [a road agent],” Steamboat revealed. “No reflection on them, great company and everything. And don’t get me wrong, the pay was going to be great but I’m at a point in my life where I’m trying to get off the road.”

Steamboat came out of retirement for a Big Time Wrestling event last November, teaming with current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR for a win over Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal, and Brock Anderson. AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio that same month and commented on Steamboat having a potential future with the company.

“It’s definitely something to keep in mind,” Khan said when asked about Steamboat wrestling in AEW. “I think it’s amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring. FTR, one of the greatest tag teams on the planet. I’m excited tonight for Dax Harwood to go one-on-one with Bryan Danielson, two of the best pro wrestlers in the world. It’s certainly something to think about, Ricky Steamboat’s last match, one of my personal heroes. Somebody, as a kid, one of my all-time favorites and to this day one of my all-time favorites. I do think he was a great part of AEW already when he came in as the guest timekeeper. … I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW anytime.”

Below is video from Steamboat’s virtual signing on Sunday:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.