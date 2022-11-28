In his first match since 2010, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat competed at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event on November 27.

In order to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner, he joined forces with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, was confirmed by Arn Anderson to be the third opponent prior to the match.

Everyone one tapped out after Steamboat and FTR locked in stereo Figure-Fours.