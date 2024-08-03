A pro-wrestling legend is returning to AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be appearing on the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite to be the special guest for the Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett matchup. The Dragon previously appeared on AEW programming in 2023, where he was the guest enforcer for the CM Punk and Ricky Starks showdown, and later Starks’ matchup against Danielson at All Out. He later popped up at AEW Revolution for Sting’s retirement.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be on Dynamite next week for the Jeff Jarrett vs Bryan Danielson match! THEY'RE REALLY MAKING THIS SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/3s2whIalL1 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) August 3, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett (Ricky Steamboat to be special guest)

-MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata