On the most recent edition of WWE The Bump company stars Ricochet and Ali hyped up their epic feud from Main Event, which airs on Hulu and Peacock every Thursday. Check out the highlights below as each man explains the importance of getting the opportunity to be creative.

Ricochet discusses his relationship with Ali that dates back before WWE, and how they’re letting it all pour out in their promos for Main Event:

“These videos, these messages we’ve been putting out, are our way of telling and showing the world our feelings and our own words. Ali and I, we go way back years. Way before WWE. It’s us knowing how good we are. It’s us knowing we are the pinnacle. Now, I’ve gotta show the world and Ali that I’m at the top of that pinnacle, and he’s a close second.”

Ali explains how creatively there is nothing more liberating than producing his own vignettes and saying what he wants to say:

“Well, now I’ll provide an eloquent response that people will actually enjoy. So, there are two aspects. Creatively, there’s nothing more liberating, and I feel more entertaining than telling the truth. You have two guys with no scripts going out there and saying what they want to say, producing their own vignettes and presenting this rivalry the way they want it to be presented. There’s nothing better than that. Selfishly, as a performer, I’m at a point where I felt like if I don’t use it, I’m going to lose it. The pencil is dull, and I need to sharpen it. As much as it pains me to say it, Ricochet is very, very good. I cannot not be on my toes. I have to be thinking three steps ahead. I have to have liners in my pocket because he’s going to say something when he sees me, and I need to have a response back. This man keeps me on my toes. So when you bring that real-life animosity, and you’re able to throw it on a screen, with no restrictions or no handcuffs, this is what happens. Within three weeks’ time, the WWE Universe is talking about Ricochet versus Ali. That’s what we did.”

Ali calls their matches on Main Event a canvas that they can paint on:

“I think we’re making the most of this opportunity. There are two things that you can do, you can complain, or you can create. We’re creating right now. People somehow want to dodge the platform, like, ‘Oh, they’re just on Main Event.’ If you enjoy this, if you enjoy two guys going out there and laying it on the line, then watch this show…At the end of the day, that is a WWE production. That is a canvas for us to go out there and paint whatever we have to. So, if you’re a fan and this is what you’ve been missing on Monday nights or what you’ve been missing on Friday nights [or] if you feel like you’re not getting your fix on NXT, this – Ricochet versus Ali on Main Event – we got you.”

