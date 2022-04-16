WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Ricochet responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today, who suggested that he give rising NXT talent Caremlo Hayes a shot at the gold. Ricochet writes, “I can promise that’s a shot he will miss.”

Hayes would see the champ’s tweet and fire back with, “I can’t promise that I won’t take the title and send you back to catering.” A game Ricochet responded with, “I agree…As a less talented version of me, no you can’t promise that.” Hayes would end the back and forth with, “We got nothing in common my g…go back to the drawing board on that one.”

Check out the exchange below.

