This week’s WWE Main Event episode will feature another match between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet. This is a rematch from the September 3 episode, which saw Ricochet get the win.

Ali defeated Humberto Carrillo on last week’s Main Event, and defeated Akira Tozawa the week before that. He defeated Arturo Ruas the week before the loss to Ricochet. This will be Ricochet’s first Main Event match since losing to Ali.

Ali tweeted the following graphic for this week’s rematch and wrote, “Run it back. This Thursday. #WWEMainEvent on @hulu.”

Ricochet wrote back, “My pleasure, old friend. [fist emoji]”

