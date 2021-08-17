– Tonight’s pre-RAW dark match at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas saw Keith Lee defeat a local enhancement talent. The match was described as a squash match with Lee destroying his opponent in just a few minutes.

– The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in San Antonio before RAW, to air during Thursday’s episode on Hulu:

* Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander

