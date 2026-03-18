Ricochet is addressing backlash following a controversial social media comment that drew criticism from fans.

The situation began on Monday when Ricochet fired back at a fan on X with a harsh message that read, “I’m glad you got MS.” The remark referenced multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

The response came after the fan criticized Ricochet’s acting, writing, “His acting hasn’t improved,” in reference to a digital exclusive showing Ricochet reacting to losing the NWA National Title at AEW Revolution.

The comment quickly made the rounds online.

And not in a good way.

On Tuesday, Ricochet issued a public apology on X, acknowledging his mistake and taking responsibility for the remark.

“I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS,” he wrote via X. “She didn’t deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

He continued, “Moving forward I’ll do better.”