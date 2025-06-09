R-Truth’s unexpected WWE comeback at Money in the Bank became one of the most buzzworthy moments of the night, especially after he had just publicly confirmed his legitimate WWE departure the weekend prior, citing the expiration of his contract.

The dramatic timing led some fans to question whether his exit and return were part of a storyline. However, both R-Truth and his son, Christopher Killings, have firmly denied that narrative. Truth posted a blunt “No work” on X, while Christopher called out Triple H’s post-show remarks implying the angle was “part of the show.”

Adding to the discourse, AEW star Ricochet chimed in with a blunt critique of those questioning the authenticity of the situation, posting a series of strong-worded messages on Twitter/X.

“I remember when Tony [Khan] changed Mina [Shirakawa]’s music back to her original music and the fans s*** on him saying, ‘Tony lets the fans make decisions,'” Ricochet wrote. “But now, when an entire company hires someone back, it’s ‘aww we got worked.’ Haha a bunch of mental patients.”

In another post responding to a user who accused him of being ‘miserable,’ Ricochet fired back, “I am miserable. Because mental patients like yourself are allowed to use the internet.”

