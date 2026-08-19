Ricochet has weighed in on Paul Heyman’s comments from the August 17 episode of WWE Raw.

During a confrontation between Bron Breakker and Oba Femi, Breakker made it clear he was ready to fight Femi on the spot. Heyman intervened and attempted to calm the situation, pointing out that WWE is “the biggest promotion on the face of the planet” and has shareholders to answer to in addition to its audience.

Ricochet appeared to respond to those remarks with a post on social media, declaring AEW the “Greatest Wrestling company in the world” while emphasizing that the promotion answers to its fans.

“We’re the Greatest Wrestling company in the world. So no we don’t answer to ‘Share Holders’ we answer to OUR fans.

“Because they’re the ones who deserve it,” Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet spent six years with WWE before departing the company in 2024 and joining AEW later that year. Since making the move, he has occasionally been outspoken about his former promotion and the differences between WWE and AEW.