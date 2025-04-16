As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will officially surpasses the run of WCW Monday Nitro. This will mark the 289th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) took to Twitter to comment on the milestone, writing,

“What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling. I’m proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer 😉) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this would be possible without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years…You’re truly welcome.”

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter’s Tony Maglio about the milestone and what’s ahead for the company.

Reflecting on AEW reaching its 289th episode, Khan stated, “It’s amazing to me. This is the manifestation of a lifelong pro wrestling fanatic who not only consumed WCW from the age of 8 but preferred it to the mighty WWF/E for most of the next decade.”

Khan also addressed AEW’s growing relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, highlighting the recent launch of simulcasts on the Max streaming service for both Dynamite and Collision. He said, “The technology has been great. The Max stream looks great.”

As part of an expanded media rights deal announced late last year, AEW pay-per-view events are also set to become available on Max at a discounted rate. However, a rollout date for the PPVs on the platform has yet to be announced.

Currently, AEW holds nine pay-per-view events annually. According to THR, Khan is open to the idea of increasing that number to 10, though he currently considers nine “a great number.” No official plans for a 10th event or a PPV launch date on Max have been confirmed.

Tonight’s special Spring Breakthru episode of AEW Dynamite — the 289th overall — is taking place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. It will air live on TBS at 8:00 p.m. EST and stream simultaneously on Max.

WWE President Nick Khan recently appeared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” where he discussed a variety of topics — including WWE’s view on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a competitor.

When asked whether WWE considers AEW to be competition, Khan shifted the focus toward Shad Khan, father of AEW President Tony Khan and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said,

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers, and we’re happy about that. When, contractually, they’re available for discussions, you can assume several will be interested in coming over. We have nothing but respect for the father, who finances the company, owns the Jaguars, and all those other things.”

Khan’s remarks sparked a mix of praise and criticism online among fans, though most AEW and WWE talent chose not to publicly weigh in.

One notable exception was AEW wrestler Ricochet, who did offer his thoughts on the matter. You can check out his tweet below: