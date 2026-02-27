Ricochet is dialing back the temperature on his previous criticism of WWE.

After earlier remarks accusing WWE of “killing legacies” and draining his love for wrestling, the current AEW National Champion took a more measured tone in an interview with Josh Martinez on February 26, 2026. Ricochet addressed the backlash and pushed back on the idea that he hated his entire five year run with the company.

“I think the biggest misconception is that I didn’t enjoy my time there at all. That’s not true. I had five years there filled with great memories, great friends, and great moments.”

That statement marks a clear shift from his earlier social media posts. Ricochet drew a distinction between creative frustration and personal experience, explaining that while he may not have been positioned the way he envisioned, he still valued what he accomplished.

“I felt like the moments I created were ones where I had to physically go out there and make something happen because those were the opportunities I was given. But I still made the most of them.”

He also emphasized that the relationships he built backstage remain important to him. Ricochet specifically mentioned Big E and recalled conversations during difficult stretches.

“I had a great time. I made real connections. I still have friends there that I talk to every day. Even with Big E, I remember sitting in the back talking to him about how I felt, about my frustrations. He didn’t talk me off a ledge or anything dramatic like that, but he helped calm me down and gave me perspective. Those were real moments and real friendships.”

Ricochet clarified that his original comments were aimed at the wrestling side of his experience, not the broader platform or exposure WWE provided.

“When I made those comments, I was speaking specifically about the wrestling aspect. Not the popularity, not the platform, not anything else. But people run with whatever they want to run with.”

Ultimately, Ricochet framed his departure as a matter of creative alignment rather than resentment.

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t the right fit for me. It wasn’t where I felt like Ricochet’s fans were getting the best version of Ricochet. That doesn’t erase the good times. It just means it wasn’t the right place for me creatively.”

While he continues to believe he was not utilized to his fullest potential, Ricochet now appears focused on acknowledging both sides of his WWE tenure rather than reducing it to a single narrative.