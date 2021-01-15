WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet once again has dismissed rumors on his upcoming WWE departure.

As noted earlier this week, via Wrestling Observer Live, it was reported that the belief is Ricochet still has not signed a new WWE contract. His original contract was signed in January 2018, and is expected to expire soon. While not confirmed, it’s believed that he still has not re-signed.

Ricochet took to Twitter today and dismissed the departure rumors. He responded to an article on his possible WWE exit and wrote, “This is fake.”

Ricochet did the same thing back in September when it was rumored that he would be leaving when his contract expired.

It was also reported earlier this week that Ricochet was backstage for Monday’s RAW, but once again not used on WWE’s flagship program. He defeated Drew Gulak on last week’s Main Event episode and before that he lost to Mustafa Ali on the December 28 RAW episode.

