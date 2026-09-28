Ricochet has pushed back against criticism of the spot that resulted in Steven Borden being injured at AEW All Out, saying there is no one to blame for what happened.

Borden teamed with Darby Allin against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in a number one contenders match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

During the match, Borden and Knight climbed to the top rope in opposite corners and attempted simultaneous coast-to-coast moves. The two collided in midair, with Borden landing hard and the match subsequently being stopped.

Borden later underwent a CT scan, with Tony Schiavone providing multiple encouraging updates on his condition during the remainder of the broadcast.

The incident sparked discussion on social media about the risks involved with the spot. One fan compared it to Ricochet’s memorable collision with Logan Paul and suggested Paul likely spent weeks rehearsing that sequence beforehand.

Ricochet responded Sunday and disputed that claim, revealing that he and Paul only attempted the spot once before performing it.

“No, we tried it once and that was basically it. But it doesn’t matter if we practiced it once or 100 times,” Ricochet wrote.

The AEW star argued that injuries can happen regardless of the difficulty of a move or the amount of preparation that goes into it, describing that risk as an unavoidable part of professional wrestling.

“People have been hurt in wrestling doing high risk and low risk moves. It unfortunately is an aspect we face every time we step into the ring. No one is at fault here. Its just an unfortunate situation.

“So lets just hope that Steven continues to get better.”