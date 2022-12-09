Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about Braun Strowman knocking smaller wrestlers following his WWE Crown Jewel match with Amos.

“I don’t really put too much thought into it. Even Braun back when he said those things, like, he’s still my friend. I just put a little post to call him out, but we’re still cool, but honestly, at the end of the day I think I feel like I’ve heard it so much and I feel like coming up in the business I heard so much that, ‘I’m never going to make it to WWE. It’s the land of the giants. You’re never gonna make it.’ It’s almost just like white noise now. It’s almost just like TV static.”

