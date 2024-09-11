Now that Ricochet is outside of the WWE Universe as a member of the AEW roster, is there a chance he will compete in the prestigious annual G1 Climax tournament?

Absolutely.

The high-flying wrestling veteran spoke about the subject during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said when asked if it’s a possibility. “I already won Best of the Super Juniors.”

Ricochet continued, “I feel like I should upgrade my goals to the G1, for sure. There are a lot of things in between that I didn’t get to accomplish, that I still plan on accomplishing.”

Ricochet is scheduled for singles action against Sammy Guevara on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)