Ricochet and the USPTO hooked up this week.

On January 12, 2026, the AEW National Champion filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark ‘The Trendsetter.’

The trademark was filed under Trevor Mann, the real name of Ricochet, by his attorney Michael E. Dockins.

According to the official USPTO filing from 1/12, the purposes of the trademark are listed as follows:

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer.”

It is believed that ‘The Trendsetter’ is a new nickname for AEW National Champion Ricochet.

