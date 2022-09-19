WWE star Ricochet was the latest guest to be interviewed by Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston, where the former Untied States and Intercontinental champion discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on NXT reverting back to their black & gold persona after changing to the colorful NXT 2.0 portrayal one year ago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On NXT 2.0 changing reverting back to NXT black & gold:

“I think, again in this business, it’s forever. It doesn’t stop. They’re just trying something new, they’re trying something different and I think it was just so sudden and so quick that people didn’t get a chance to adjust. So now I think changing again, not back to what it was but something different and something that I feel like will be better.”

Says he is very excited to see what comes from it:

“Because now I think they have the grasp on maybe bringing some Raw and SmackDown people in or some NXT people to Raw and SmackDown. It really might start being something bigger, who knows? I think it’s so cool to be thinking about the future and being excited to see what will come from it.”

