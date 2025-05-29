On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay attempted to mediate tensions between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, but his efforts fell flat.

The show opened with Hangman addressing the crowd, celebrating his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament victory. His promo was interrupted by Strickland, who aired a video from April featuring the Young Bucks admitting they sabotaged Strickland’s World Championship opportunity to please Page.

Strickland confronted Page, accusing him of conspiring with the Bucks. Page denied any collusion, stating that if he had wanted to screw over Strickland, he would have done it himself. Ospreay then entered the ring, urging both men to set aside their differences and work together.

However, Strickland rejected the idea outright — slapping the microphone out of Ospreay’s hand and declaring he would never team with Hangman Page.

Ricochet is assembling a team to help him chase championship gold, as revealed during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a backstage segment, Ricochet acknowledged the growing number of stables in AEW and emphasized the need for backup on his own path to the top.

He teased that once he finds the right allies, he’ll prove to the world why he’s truly “out of this world.”

Brody King is on his way to AEW Fyter Fest after securing a spot in a high-stakes four-way match for the International Championship. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, King emerged victorious over Josh Alexander in a qualifying bout, earning his place in the upcoming title clash for Kenny Omega’s championship.

The final two competitors in the match will be decided during this week’s episode of Collision.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada

* Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa