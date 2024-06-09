A major WWE star is exiting the company.

PW Insider reports that Ricochet has told WWE that he plans on leaving them once his contract expires later this Summer. He is expected to be written out of storylines soon. One source tells Insider that they give Ricochet all the credit in the world for betting on himself and taking a chance outside WWE.

Ricochet initially signed with WWE’s NXT brand back in 2018 before moving to the main roster in 2019. During his time with the company he was a former NXT North American Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE United States Champion, and was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

He will most likely be a hot commodity once he is a free agent.