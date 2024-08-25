Christian Cage is the winner of the Casino Gauntlet matchup at AEW All In.
This means that Cage has a “cash-in” opportunity at any time for the AEW World Championship. He won thanks to another assist from Killswitch, also known as Luchasaurus.
CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS THE GAUNTLET#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/6e7Bqe2YZA
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 25, 2024
That’s not all that happened in the match. Former WWE superstar, who had reportedly signed with AEW, officially made his debut.
RICOCHET IS HERE IN #AEW!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/MhY5p5R3lH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Also Nigel McGuiness returned to the ring, marking his first matchup in almost 13 years.
WHAT?! NIGEL MCGUINNES IS IN THE CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/XhLkAJwgtm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024