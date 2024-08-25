Christian Cage is the winner of the Casino Gauntlet matchup at AEW All In.

This means that Cage has a “cash-in” opportunity at any time for the AEW World Championship. He won thanks to another assist from Killswitch, also known as Luchasaurus.

CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS THE GAUNTLET#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/6e7Bqe2YZA — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 25, 2024

That’s not all that happened in the match. Former WWE superstar, who had reportedly signed with AEW, officially made his debut.

Also Nigel McGuiness returned to the ring, marking his first matchup in almost 13 years.