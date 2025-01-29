The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Heading into the January 29 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program, All Elite Wrestling has announced a Ricochet match.
And the opponent.
Ricochet will be going one-on-one against AR Fox on tonight’s show, which emanates from Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki (TBS Title)
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White
* We’ll hear from MJF
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
