As noted, ESPN gave the debut efforts from WWE a barely-passing school-letter grade.

For those who missed it, ESPN gave debut WWE special event ‘WrestlePalooza’ a final school-letter grade of ‘C’ for this past Saturday’s show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in the top three matches.

AEW star and former WWE Superstar Ricochet is someone who in particular enjoyed seeing this review from the world-leader in sports for WWE’s highly-touted “second WrestleMania” of the year.

“I know our show was way better than a C,” Ricochet wrote in the first of two social media posts dealing with the subject on Monday morning, closing with a hashtag based around his Jadakiss-stolen “Ahaa!” catchphrase.

Obviously when saying “our show,” Ricochet is referencing the AEW All Out: Toronto show held on the same day during the afternoon hours from Scotiabank Arena, due to AEW shifting the start-time around to avoid direct competition with the highly-publicized WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event.

In the second of the two social media posts from The Demand leader, he would go on to elaborate.

“Also what’s funny to me is how a show where they have said over over that they aren’t a “real sport” and its more of a TV show about the wrestling company. But they are on ESPN a SPORTS TV channel?”

“Make it make sense,” Ricochet concluded, adding an “lol” for good measure.

