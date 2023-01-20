WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide variety of topics, which included the former U.S. champion’s thoughts on being paired with Braun Strowman and how internet fans care more about wrestling styles than pro wrestlers do. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his pairing with Braun Strowman:

Braun has been great. I’ve known Braun ever since I’ve been in the WWE. He’s always been great, even now, he’s been coming out to help me with Imperium or Hit Row, and I’ve helped him. That’s going great. It’s especially great when you and somebody like Braun Strowman to be on the same page. It’s always nice to have a monster in your pocket, just in case. Things have been great. If he and I can start to get closer and become together as a tag team, it could be dangerous.

Says the internet talks more about work-rate than wrestlers do:

I think the internet talks more about it than the wrestlers do. The internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do. For the most part, everyone backstage, they just want to make something together and want to make a work of art for you guys. I don’t think anyone really cares (about) a style of anyone else. If you hear it, it’s usually more of the internet than the locker room.

