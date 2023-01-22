WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and how he’s enjoyed working with larger opponents. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his relationship with Gunther and the latest matchup they’ve had together:

I’ve obviously known him for a long time now, and he’s always been great to work with. He still is, he’s a great fella, a great human. Except when he gets in the ring. He gets in the ring and he totally changes, he starts chopping me and it really hurts [laughs]. I do enjoy those matches with the Gunthers, Sheamus’, Bobby Lashleys, the more physical altercations.

On working different match styles:

I do enjoy those. I don’t know if I enjoy more like that or like Santos (Escobar), Humberto (Carrillo), or something like that because they’re so different and I like the aspects of both of them. I like the physicality and the brutalness of Sheamus and Gunther, but I like the speed and technique and skills of the other matches.

Says it’s hard for him to pick which he likes better:

It’s hard to pick which one you like more because, as an artist, you just want to create, and anytime you get an opportunity to create something, it’s wonderful. I enjoy them, you have to be a little crazy to like it, but when you’re out there and the adrenaline is going and it’s a battle, two guys battling, you have to be a little crazy.

