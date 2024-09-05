Just because Ricochet has a fresh coat of paint on him as the latest addition to the All Elite Wrestling talent roster, it doesn’t mean he is automatically a “top guy.”

During an appearance on “The Masked Man Show,” the former WWE Superstar spoke about how he perceives himself among the stacked talent roster in AEW.

“The thing about Ricochet is the climb,” he said. “I’m a big anime nerd. The Gokus, he didn’t start out as the guy, he started out as little Goku. Naruto, all these guys, they became the guy because of the story that built them up. Obviously, in some of these shows, for example, Dragon Ball Z, Goku got trained by Master Roshi. Do I want to come in and immediately be Master Roshi? Not necessarily. I like the build, the climb.”

Ricochet continued, “I’ve always kind of felt like the new guy everywhere I go, I’ve always felt like the young guy everywhere I go, I’ve always felt for some reason that I’ve always had to prove myself everywhere I go, and maybe that’s what it is. Maybe I just feel like I gotta prove myself again, even though I feel like I’ve always proved myself over and over and over. Maybe that’s a little chip on my shoulder, but I think maybe that’s what it is. I feel like I am…I wasn’t the guy in WWE. I’m a main guy, but I want to prove that I am, I guess. I don’t know. I like the climb, I like the struggle.”

