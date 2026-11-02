Ricochet has opened up about the emotional experience of wrestling Will Ospreay during AEW’s tribute show honoring the late PAC.

During an interview with Zack Heydorn of The Takedown on SI, Ricochet reflected on the September 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, explaining how preparing for his match helped him navigate a difficult day following the death of his longtime friend.

“Honestly, the match kind of helps you,” Ricochet said.

“The match helps the day go by, because without having to think about your match, you’re stuck thinking about sad times, basically. At least for me specifically, having something to put my mind toward helped.”

Ricochet explained that while the emotions surrounding the tribute show remained present throughout the day, having a match to concentrate on provided a necessary distraction.

“You don’t turn off your emotions, but you have to focus on this, or otherwise you could get hurt. Having something like that to focus on for the day kind of helped.”

The AEW star also discussed the chemistry he shares with Ospreay, revealing that the two were able to put their tribute match together remarkably quickly because of their familiarity with each other and PAC.

“It’s kind of criminal how quickly he (Will Ospreay) and I got all that together. It’s kind of criminal how quickly we were like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, well, I guess that’s it. I’ll see you later.’”

Despite the limited preparation time, Ricochet said both performers understood the significance of the occasion and wanted to deliver something meaningful for those in attendance.

“Because we work so well together, and we just knew Ben so well. It was about going out there and putting on for the people we knew were going to be there and appreciate it.”

The September 30 tribute edition of Dynamite took place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just three days after PAC passed away on September 27 at the age of 40.

Ospreay defeated Ricochet in the tribute match after delivering PAC’s signature Black Arrow finishing maneuver.

Ricochet and PAC shared an extensive history dating back to their time competing in Japan’s Dragon Gate promotion. Their rivalry included Ricochet defeating PAC to capture the Open the Brave Gate Championship in November 2011.